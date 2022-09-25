Saudi Idol: Saudi Arabian version of global ‘Idol’ talent show to air in December
Saudi Idol, a new version of the international ‘Idol’ televised talent show franchise, will be aired before the end of year, Chairman of the General Entertainment Authority (GEA) Turki Al al-Sheikh announced Saturday.
With filming scheduled to begin next month, the new show will be launched in collaboration with Saudi Arabia’s GEA and MBC Group, al-Sheikh said in a tweet, adding that the first episode will air in December this year.
The new show, which will seek to hunt for Saudi talent, will feature a star-studded jury that will include singers Aseel Abu Bakr, Ahlam, Asala and Majid al-Mohandes.
Saudi Idol, which is set to be broadcast on MBC 1, will be divided into two categories: auditions and live shows, Al Arabiya reported on Saturday.
