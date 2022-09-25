UAE signs energy agreement with Germany: Report

The president of the UAE Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has signed an agreement with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz that covers accelerating energy security and industrial growth, the official Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported on Sunday.
Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) signed an agreement to supply liquefied natural gas (LNG) to German utility RWE, the report said. ADNOC will deliver the first shipment in late 2022 for use in the trial operation of a floating natural gas terminal in Brunsbuettel, the report said.
