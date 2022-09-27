‘Nusuk’ platform launched to facilitate holy experience for pilgrims

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah launched a new platform that aims to facilitate the holy experience for pilgrims wishing to visit Mecca and Medina as part of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.



The new unified governmental platform Nusuk was launched Monday and is set to be the gateway to Mecca and Medina, allowing visitors to create their own Umrah itinerary with the variety of services it offers.



“With Nusuk, travelers from all over the world can easily organize their entire visit, from applying for an eVisa to booking hotels and flights,” the website says.



The website includes various details and information that pilgrims need to make their visit smooth. For example, it offers different options for accommodation, landmarks and holy sites that visitors would want to add to their list.





It also points out to visitors the different means of transport that they can use to commute to the cities, in addition to interactive maps to facilitate the booking process.



“Nusuk provides information and wide range of services for pilgrims and visitors, enabling them to perform the Umrah rituals with ease and comfort,” according to a statement on the platform’s official Twitter account.



The platform is launched in cooperation and partnership with the Saudi Tourism Authority, the statement said, where “nusuk.sa is linked to the services provided on the ‘Visit Saudi Arabia’ [section] to enrich the journey of the pilgrims and facilitate reservation and communication procedures to provide various packages and programs to improve the experience of the visitors heading to Mecca and Medina.”

Nusuk, the statement added, is an initiative of the Vision 2030 Pilgrim Experience Program, which aims to provide pilgrims with the fullest experience with the best services.



Minister of Hajj and Umrah and Chairman of the committee for the Pilgrim Experience Program, Dr. Tawfiq bin Fawzan al-Rabiah, said that the Nusuk platform comes as a continuation of efforts exerted to improve the quality of services provided to pilgrims through using the latest means of technology.



For his part, Ahmed al-Khatib, the minister of tourism and chairman of the board of directors of the Saudi Tourism Authority, noted that the new platform is “a key step in achieving the objectives of Saudi’s Vision 2030 by facilitating the process of Umrah and providing the best services to all Muslims.”



