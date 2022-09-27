Saudi Arabia to unveil one of the world’s largest man-made reefs in new marine center

Saudi Arabia is set open a giant new immersive marine life center which will be home to one of the largest man-man reefs and enable visitors to walk underwater, snorkel with rare species and dive the depths of the Red Sea in a submarine.

The Red Sea Development Company (TRSDC) has revealed plans for its state-of-the-art Marine Life Institute which aims to give visitors a multidimensional underwater experience of Saudi Arabia’s rich coral reefs while accelerating conservation-driven research.

Set within the AMAALA destination on the west coast of Saudi Arabia and located on the waterfront of Triple Bay, the 10,340 square meter institute will comprise three levels – one above ground and two below – and offer panoramic views of the Red Sea and the marina.

It aims to “bridge educational exhibitions with adventure-filled excursions”, state news agency SPA reported on Monday.

“With 10 zones that provide everything from augmented reality experiences to night diving, and spaces for the scientific community to effectively progress their environmental projects, the Marine Life Institute is undeniably unique,” said John Pagano, CEO of TRSDC. “Not only will it drive global green and blue innovations, it will also help put Saudi Arabia on the map for travelers seeking trips that enrich their lives.”

“The institute will live in the Triple Bay marina at AMAALA, but is the beating heart of our broader ambitions to protect and enhance the thriving Red Sea coast of Saudi Arabia.”

“Through our expanding portfolio of projects, we will share our valuable scientific discoveries with the world and enable our guests to experience the true beauty of our thriving coral reefs.”

Expected to host up to 650 people at any one time, the facility will also be home to one of the world’s largest man-made reefs, measuring an astonishing 40 meters long and 10 meters deep.

