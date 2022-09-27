UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed begins 2-day state visit to Oman
Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE’s president, arrived in Oman on Tuesday for a two-day state visit to the neighboring country.
Sheikh Mohammed was accompanied by the Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tariq in a royal motorcade to Al Alam Palace, where they held a meeting following a welcome ceremony.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The visit aimed to boost the bilateral economic relation between the two countries, according to Emirates News Agency (WAM).
It is Sheikh Mohammed’s second foreign visit as president following the death of his brother, Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
WAM reported that the visit’s goal is also to discuss ways to strengthen stability and security in the Gulf region.
Oman has solid diplomatic ties with Iran and played as an intermediary during talks between Washington and Tehran.
Read more:
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince to become Kingdom’s Prime Minister: Royal decree
US Navy says it seized $85 mln worth of heroin in Gulf of Oman with Saudi-led team
Macron receives UAE President Sheikh Mohamed at Élysée Palace
-
US envoy to travel to UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman to strengthen Yemen truceThe US State Department announced Thursday that its special envoy to Yemen will travel to the Gulf region this week to help extend the truce in the ... Gulf
-
Emirates, flydubai and Etihad passengers no longer required to wear face masksPassengers flying with Emirates, flydubai and Etihad Airways are no longer required to wear a face mask when travelling, following an announcement ... Gulf
-
UAE president invites Israel’s president to Abu Dhabi space eventUAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed has invited Israel’s President to an Abu Dhabi space event, as the countries continue to build relations two ... World News
-
UAE working to send ambassador to Iran, seeking to rebuild relations: GargashThe UAE is working to send an ambassador to Tehran as it seeks to rebuild bridges with Iran, the president's diplomatic adviser said on Friday, adding ... Gulf