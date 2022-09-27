.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed begins 2-day state visit to Oman

  • Font
Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE’s president is received by Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tariq, Oman, September 27, 2022. (Twitter/@WAMNEWS_ENG)
Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE’s president is received by Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tariq, Oman, September 27, 2022. (Twitter/@WAMNEWS_ENG)

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed begins 2-day state visit to Oman

The Associated Press

Published: Updated:

Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE’s president, arrived in Oman on Tuesday for a two-day state visit to the neighboring country.

Sheikh Mohammed was accompanied by the Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tariq in a royal motorcade to Al Alam Palace, where they held a meeting following a welcome ceremony.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The visit aimed to boost the bilateral economic relation between the two countries, according to Emirates News Agency (WAM).

It is Sheikh Mohammed’s second foreign visit as president following the death of his brother, Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

WAM reported that the visit’s goal is also to discuss ways to strengthen stability and security in the Gulf region.

Oman has solid diplomatic ties with Iran and played as an intermediary during talks between Washington and Tehran.

Read more:

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince to become Kingdom’s Prime Minister: Royal decree

US Navy says it seized $85 mln worth of heroin in Gulf of Oman with Saudi-led team

Macron receives UAE President Sheikh Mohamed at Élysée Palace

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Lighthouses of Aad - Episode 22 Khota: The Lighthouses of Aad - Episode 22
Explore More