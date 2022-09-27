UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed begins 2-day state visit to Oman

Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE’s president, arrived in Oman on Tuesday for a two-day state visit to the neighboring country.

Sheikh Mohammed was accompanied by the Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tariq in a royal motorcade to Al Alam Palace, where they held a meeting following a welcome ceremony.

The visit aimed to boost the bilateral economic relation between the two countries, according to Emirates News Agency (WAM).

It is Sheikh Mohammed’s second foreign visit as president following the death of his brother, Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

WAM reported that the visit’s goal is also to discuss ways to strengthen stability and security in the Gulf region.

Oman has solid diplomatic ties with Iran and played as an intermediary during talks between Washington and Tehran.

