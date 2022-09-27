UK’s Truss thanks Saudi Crown Prince for his prisoner release efforts
UK Prime Minister Liz Truss thanked Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during a phone call on Monday for the role he played in the release of 10 foreign prisoners last week as part of a prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.
The Crown Prince’s meditation efforts successfully resulted in the arrival of 10 prisoners, who included British and American citizens, to Saudi Arabia last week.
“The Prime Minister thanked the Crown Prince for his personal role in securing the release of five British detainees held by Russia-backed forces in Eastern Ukraine last week, to the great relief of their families,” a spokesperson for the British leader’s Downing Street office said in statement.
During the phone call, the Crown Prince and Truss also “reviewed bilateral relations and ways to develop them within the framework of the Saudi-British Strategic Partnership Council,” SPA added.
For his part, the Crown Prince offered his condolences to Truss on the passing of Queen Elizabeth II and congratulated King Charles III on his accession to the throne.
The Crown Prince also offered the UK prime minister his “congratulations on the occasion of her election as prime minister, wishing her success in her duties,” and said that Kingdom looks forward to “working together for the benefit of the two countries and peoples.”
