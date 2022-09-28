Arab leaders congratulate Saudi Crown Prince for being named as prime minister

Arab leaders have congratulated Saudi Arabiacs Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman after King Salman named him as the Kingdom’s prime minister Tuesday.



UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and UAE Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum both congratulated the Crown Prince on the new role in a cable.



Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa wished the Crown Prince continued success in his new role and highlighted his efforts which serve the Kingdom and its people, according to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).



King Hamad underscored the relationship between Saudi Arabia and Bahrain calling it a historic relationship that “binds the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Kingdom of Bahrain and their leaderships and peoples in terms of brotherhood, close ties, kinship and love.”



The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) headed by Hissein Brahim Taha also congratulated the Crown Prince, wishing him success and prosperity. Taha, in a statement published on the OIC’s website, also thanked Saudi Arabia for its support of the organization.

On Tuesday, King Salman named the Crown Prince as the Kingdom’s prime minister and Prince Khalid bin Salman as defense minister, according to a royal decree.

