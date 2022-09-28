Saudi authorities seize over 700,000 pills hidden inside watermelons
Saudi Arabia security forces seized over 700,000 amphetamine tablets in the capital Riyadh, the General Directorate of Narcotics Control (GDNC) announced on Wednesday.
The 765,000 tablets were hidden inside watermelons in a shipment that belonged to five people, three Syrian residents and two Saudi citizens, the official Saudi Press agency (SPA) quoted GDNC spokesman Major Mohammed al-Nujaidi as saying.
The suspects have been arrested and referred to the Public Prosecution.
Saudi authorities have been heavily clamping down on the smuggling of narcotics into the Kingdom.
Saudi authorities regularly seize illegal shipments of Captagon and amphetamine tablets, mainly originating from Syria and Lebanon.
