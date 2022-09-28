Saudi authorities seize over 700,000 pills hidden inside watermelons

Saudi Arabia security forces seized over 700,000 amphetamine tablets in the capital Riyadh, the General Directorate of Narcotics Control (GDNC) announced on Wednesday.



The 765,000 tablets were hidden inside watermelons in a shipment that belonged to five people, three Syrian residents and two Saudi citizens, the official Saudi Press agency (SPA) quoted GDNC spokesman Major Mohammed al-Nujaidi as saying.



For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



The suspects have been arrested and referred to the Public Prosecution.





Saudi authorities have been heavily clamping down on the smuggling of narcotics into the Kingdom.



Saudi authorities regularly seize illegal shipments of Captagon and amphetamine tablets, mainly originating from Syria and Lebanon.



Read more:

Saudi authorities arrest around 150 smugglers in narcotics bust

Advertisement

US Navy says it seized $85 mln worth of heroin in Gulf of Oman with Saudi-led team

K9 detectives: The Dubai Customs sniffer dogs bringing down drug smugglers