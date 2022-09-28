UAE, Oman ink agreement to link countries by high-speed passenger train

The United Arab Emirates and Oman have inked a deal to link the two GCC countries by high-speed passenger rail during the official state visit by Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the UAE’s president, to the Gulf country.

Passenger trains will connect Abu Dhabi with Sohar to the north of Muscat while Oman Rail and Etihad Rail will also establish a joint company to implement and operate the railway network, Oman News Agency reported on Wednesday.

The agreement will see UAE connecting its existing freight services line to Sohar port.

Speaking to ONA, Shadi Malak, chief executive of Etihad Rail, said that the agreement “lays out a strategic roadmap for a sustainable project that will contribute to strengthening the solid relations between the UAE and Oman.”

Saeed bin Hamoud al-Maawali, Minister of Transport, Communications and Information Technology, said that the railway project linking Oman and the UAE is the culmination of the common strategic objectives between the two brotherly countries.

He said that the project will introduce a new mode of inter-transport that promotes trade exchange and economic growth, with the ability and efficiency of railways to transport large quantities of goods and accommodate a large number of passengers.

On Tuesday, Sheikh Mohamed met with Sultan Haitham bin Tariq, the Sultan of Oman, in the Omani capital of Muscat during his two-day state to the Gulf country as the two leaders spoke of the historical bonds between the two nations and discussed ways to strengthen ties.

Sheikh Mohamed and the Sultan discussed opportunities for building upon the growing economic ties between the UAE and Oman and areas where the two nations can increase collaboration, including the investment, financial, industrial and cultural sectors.

Their talks centered around the two leaders’ shared vision for a secure and stable region that promotes sustainable development and supports a thriving economy where people can realize their full potential.

Earlier this month, Etihad Rail has revealed that headway is continuing on the UAE’s mega national network project after connecting a major freight terminal to the network's main line.

The project – which will link the country’s trade, industry and population- is rapidly progressing.

About 70 percent of the line has already been constructed and, once completed, is expected to carry millions of passengers annually between the country’s major cities by 2030.

In June, Etihad Rail announced its first passenger train station will be located in Fujairah and will connect 11 regions across the United Arab Emirates once completed.

It will allow passengers to travel from Abu Dhabi to Dubai in 50 minutes, and from Abu Dhabi to Fujairah in 100 minutes. No start date for the passenger service has been made public to date.

The first phase of the Etihad Rail has been fully operational since 2016, with opportunities to expand beyond the borders of the UAE.

