UAE President Sheikh Mohamed, Sultan of Oman discuss boosting ties during visit

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the UAE’s president, met with Sultan Haitham bin Tariq, the Sultan of Oman, in the Omani capital of Muscat during his two-day state to the Gulf country as the two leaders spoke of the historical bonds between the two nations and discussed ways to strengthen ties.

The Sultan welcomed Sheikh Mohamed and the UAE delegation, conveying his pleasure at their visit and his pride in the close ties that Oman and the UAE enjoy, state news agency WAM reported on Wednesday.

Sheikh Mohamed and the Sultan discussed opportunities for building upon the growing economic ties between the UAE and Oman and areas where the two nations can increase collaboration, including the investment, financial, industrial and cultural sectors.

Their talks centered around the two leaders’ shared vision for a secure and stable region that promotes sustainable development and supports a thriving economy where people can realize their full potential.

After the official talks, Sheikh Mohamed and Sultan Haitham bin Tariq held a one-on-one session.

Sheikh Mohamed was welcomed on his arrival at Al Alam Palace in Muscat on Tuesday with a guard of honor consisting of hundreds of members of the Royal Cavalry of Oman and the Royal Guard of Oman.

The official reception to mark the two-day state visit included several Omani musical and cultural performances with crows waving the flags of both countries.

