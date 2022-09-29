Kuwaitis vote for new parliament

Thousands of Kuwaitis cast their votes in parliamentary elections on Thursday for the second time in less than two years.
367 candidates, including 27 women, are participating in Thursday’s elections to elect 50 legislators to the National Assembly.
In June, Kuwait’s crown prince dissolved Parliament and called for early elections, a move to ease government gridlock that has bred popular opposition and paralyzed the Gulf country for months.
Outside polling stations, people expressed hope for change as the political dispute between the government and the national assembly has crippled the country.
“Change comes from the people,” said Mohammed Al-Duwaikh, after casting his vote in Kuwait City. “When the choice is right, then decisions will be good.”
Another voter, Huda Abdulsalam, asked the candidates to fulfil their election campaign promises.
Women candidates in Kuwait hope to regain some seats in the parliament, as 28 women ran in the previous election, but none were successful.
