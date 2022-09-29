Saudi Arabia’s defense minister discusses situation in Yemen with PLC head

Saudi Arabia’s Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman discussed the situation in Yemen with the Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council (PLC) President Dr. Rashad al-Alimi, the Saudi Press Agency reported Wednesday.



Al-Alimi received Prince Khalid at his residence during his private visit to the Kingdom, SPA added.



During the meeting, Prince Khalid reiterated the Arab-led coalition’s support to Yemen’s PLC and to its “positive initiatives with the international community to establish security, peace and stability in Yemen and to end the Yemeni crisis in order to reach a comprehensive political solution that will move Yemen to peace and development.”

Upon the directives of HRH the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, I met with H.E @PresidentRashad to convey the Kingdom’s appreciation of the Council’s efforts, and it’s wishes for a peaceful, stable, and prosperous Yemen. pic.twitter.com/nJXRXjX7TC — Khalid bin Salman خالد بن سلمان (@kbsalsaud) September 28, 2022





The meeting focused on efforts exerted to achieving security and stability in Yemen as well as the humanitarian and developmental assistance to the Yemeni people, while Prince Khalid highlighting the “deep brotherly ties that bind the governments and peoples of the two countries.”



A UN-mediated ceasefire started in April for 60 days and was renewed twice for the same period. The current truce is set to expire on October 2, and the Iran-backed Houthi militia have refused to support a six-month deal.



