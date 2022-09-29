Saudi Arabia condemns Iranian attacks on Iraq’s Kurdistan region

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday condemned Iran’s attacks on Iraq’s Kurdistan region and rejected any attacks that threaten the country’s security.

“The foreign ministry emphasizes that it completely rejects all attacks that threaten the security and stability of Iraq,” the ministry said in a statement shared on its Twitter page.

It also voiced the importance of the international community standing up against these Iranian violations which violate international charters and norms.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said on Wednesday they fired missiles and drones at militant targets in the Kurdish region of neighboring northern Iraq.



The strikes were reported after Iranian authorities accused armed Iranian Kurdish dissidents of involvement in unrest now shaking Iran, especially in the northwest where most of the country’s population of over 10 million Kurds live.



Thirteen people were killed and 58 wounded in the attacks near Irbil and Sulaimaniya in Iraq’s Kurdistan, Iraq’s state news agency said citing its counter-terrorism service in Kurdistan.



