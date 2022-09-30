Dubai’s Expo 2020 Al Wasl dome to be brought back to life as site ushers in new era

Dubai’s Expo 2020 Al Wasl dome will be brought back to life in spectacular style on Saturday as the centerpiece of the world fair is lit up to herald a new era in the legacy site.

The rebranded Expo City Dubai is to open on October 1 - marking one year since the Expo 2020 Dubai welcomed the world to the emirate, going on to notch up more than 20 million visits during its six month-run.

To mark the occasion, Al Wasl will be lit up with a display of visuals and music on its 360-degree projection surface as the sun sets, in a revival of Expo 2020 Dubai’s nightly “Awakening of Al Wasl” at 18:15 (after evening prayer) – in what organizers describe as a celebration of the collaborative and creative spirit of the city of the future.

Al Wasl projections will take place five evenings a week from Wednesday to Sunday and are open to all visitors, free of charge.

Expo City Dubai this week announced a Dh120 one-day pass that will give people admission to at least four main pavilions from Saturday.

The pass will allow visitors access to the Vision and Women’s pavilions, which opens on Saturday. It will also offer entry to Terra, the Sustainability Pavilion and Alif, the Mobility Pavilion. They reopened in September as part of a soft launch.

Terra – a world-class example of sustainable best practice in architecture and design – will encourage visitors to re-evaluate their relationship with the environment through an immersive journey through ocean and forest, while Alif will transport explorers through time and across new horizons to discover how mobility has driven human progress throughout history.

Later this year, the Opportunity Pavilion will become the Expo 2020 Dubai Museum – a new addition highlighting the history and impact of World Expos and celebrating the success of Expo 2020 Dubai.

Expo City Dubai is also looking forward to the return of UAE students, with the Expo School Program preparing an array of immersive educational experiences, exhibits and interactive workshops, reflecting the themes of the pavilions.

The site will eventually also feature offices, leisure facilities, food and entertainment venues, sports facilities, and a mall.

Much of Expo City Dubai’s public realm will be open and is free to visit. Visitors can choose to walk, while buggies, the Expo Explorer, eScooters and eBikes (which are paid services) are also available.

