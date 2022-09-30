From 3D-printed labs to Lego builds, Saudi, UAE notch up new Guinness World Records

From the world’s largest mirrored building, the longest live-stream video and the first-ever 3D-printed lab, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have been notched up a year of global-firsts in the Guinness World Records (GWR).

GWR has announced the Arab World’s year of firsts in its latest yearly round-up of global record-breaking achievements, and the UAE and Saudi Arabi has been named in a plethora of never-seen-before feats in the Guinness World Records 2023 (GWR2023).

Guinness World Records said over 40,000 applicants worldwide submitted their achievements this past year as they showcased their epic talents – and many hail from the Middle East.

Saudi Arabia is flexing its muscles with a set of extraordinary achievements including the largest LED structure and brightest suspended ornament by Noor Riyadh Festival, the largest Lego brick Formula 1 car by Saudi Arabia Motor Federation, and the most LED lights in a display by MDLBEAST.

Other firsts include largest Mirrored Building for Maraya by The Royal Commission for AlUla (RCU), the Largest Clock Face by Makkah Clock Tower, the Tallest Lighthouse by Jeddah Port Control Tower, and the Largest Geodesic Dome by Jeddah Superdome.

From the UAE, there has been a number of humanitarian record-breaking initiatives such as the longest live stream (video) by the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives and pan Arab influencer Hassan Suleiman (AboFlah), the largest donation for a patient's medical treatment by Emirates Red Crescent, and the most awareness ribbons made in one hour (team) by Emirates Oncology Society.

Other records from the UAE includes the first 3D-printed laboratory by Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), the largest synchronised car dance by Sony PlayStation Middle East, the most contributions to a colour by numbers by Farah Experiences for Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, and he largest inflatable aqua park by Aqua Fun.

Dubai’s famed Burj Khalifa claimed the record for the world’s tallest building, while the UAE also has a GWR for the longest zip wire by RAK Tourism Authority for Toro Verde, the deepest swimming pool for diving by Deep Dive Dubai, and the tallest hotel by Gevora Hotel.

Across the wider Middle East, Dareen Barbar, a Lebanese athlete who lost her leg at the age of 15, is featured in the book for achieving the Longest Samson's chair/static wall sit (female).

From Egypt, Mohamed Shehata achieved the widest arm span on a living person (male) and the Widest hand span on a living person (male), Mahmoud Ayoub was featured for one of his 30+ records for the most finger tips push ups (one arm) in one minute, Al Ahly Sporting Club for the most wins of the CAF Champions League, and the heaviest chandelier by Asfour Crystal International S.A.E. which is found in the Masjid Misr mosque at the New Administrative Capital.

Achievements from Iraq included in the new book are three, and they are the largest pin-and-thread art by Saeed Howidi, and the most eggs balanced on the back of hand (18 eggs) and the tallest stack of M&M's by Ibrahim Sadeq.

Jordan was featured for the heaviest powerlift (para sports) by Abdelkareem Khatab, while Kuwait was featured for the longest indoor slide achieved by LOOPZ, and the youngest person to climb the Seven Volcanic Summits (male) by Yousef Al Refaie.

Qatar’s achievements mentioned in the book are the fastest crossing of Qatar by wheelchair by Ahmed al-Shahrani, the tallest indoor rollercoaster by Doha Oasis Quest for its EpiQ, and the most nationalities in a yoga lesson for Embassy of India.

The only Syrian achievement in the book was for the Most knuckle push ups carry 40-lb pack in 3 mins by Mohhamad Feido, while in Sudan, Ramdan Rahma broke a record in the Impairment Classification records for the most penalty kicks in 1 hour.

Craig Glenday, Editor in Chief of the Guinness World Records 2023 (GWR2023), said: “We've sifted through nearly 40,000 record applications over the past year to bring you Guinness World Records 2023. People from all walks of life continue to be fascinated by extremes, and we've received claims from across the planet - indeed, even from space.”

