UAE public sector holiday for Prophet's birthday announced

UAE flag flies over a boat at Dubai Marina, Dubai, United Arab Emirates May 22, 2015. (File photo: Reuters)
Jennifer Bell, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Public sector employees in the United Arab Emirates will have Saturday, October 8 as a holiday to mark Prophet Mohammed’s birthday, it was announced on Saturday.

The date of the holiday had previously been announced but was confirmed on Saturday for public sector employees in a circular issued by the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources, according to the official WAM news agency.

A circular issued by UAE entity added that work will resume on Monday October 10.

The Authority also congratulated UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Duabi’s rule Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates; as well as the people of the UAE and the Arab and Islamic nations on the occasion.

Other public holidays this year include the UAE’s Commemoration Day and National Day, commemorating the founding of the union in 1971, which falls on December 1 and 2.

