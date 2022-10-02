Dubai Police adds first electric vehicle to its fleet of luxury patrol cars

Dubai Police has added its first electric vehicle to its fleet of luxury patrol cars, a Hongqi E-HS9, the official Emirates News Agency WAM reported on Sunday.

The metallic painted E-HS9 is a full-sized SUV made by Chinese luxury car brand Hongqi. It has several advanced features including an intelligence sensor steering wheel and six smart screens which are equipped with augmented reality technology to enable real scene navigation and remote vehicle control via mobile phone.

Expert Major General Khalil Ibrahim al-Mansouri, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Criminal Investigation Affairs, announced the official launch of the electric vehicle from ONEROAD Automotive Company’s Executive Vice President Jojo Zhang ChengLing at the Dubai Police Officer Club in the presence of several officers and employees from both sides.

Al-Mansouri reaffirmed the police force’s keenness on promoting safety and security in the emirate and maintaining its position as one of the world’s safest cities.

“Through adding supercars within its fleet of luxury patrol vehicles, Dubai Police enhances the security presence of police officers across essential tourist destinations,” he said.

“Dubai Police has always sought to add the most efficient, flexible and latest models of vehicles to its fleet to deal with various situations. These electric vehicles would improve traffic police performance and help achieve Dubai Police’s strategic objective of maintaining roads safety and security.”

The E-HS9 is the first fully sports utility vehicle of the Hongqi brand with the functionality of an SUV. It can sprint from 0 to 100 kilometers per house in 5 seconds and can be charged from 0 to 100 percent within six to eight hours.

