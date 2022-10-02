Saudi Arabia’s FM and US Secretary of State discuss regional, international matters

Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed recent developments in a phone call, the Kingdom’s foreign ministry said in a statement on Saturday.



“During the call, they reviewed aspects of relations between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United States of America and ways to strengthen and develop them in all areas of cooperation,” the statement shared by the foreign ministry on Twitter said.





“They also discussed regional and international developments and issues of common interest.”



For his part, Blinken said in a tweet that he spoke with Price Faisal “to welcome Saudi support for extending the UN truce to bring relief to millions of Yemenis.”



He added that they also discussed ways in which they can “strengthen” their bilateral relationship, building on President Joe Biden’s trip to Jeddah in July.

I spoke with Saudi Foreign Minister @FaisalbinFarhan to welcome Saudi support for extending the @UN truce to bring relief to millions of Yemenis. We also discussed how we can strengthen our bilateral relationship building on @POTUS’ Jeddah trip. — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) October 1, 2022





A UN-mediated ceasefire started in April for 60 days and was renewed twice for the same period. The current truce is set to expire on Sunday, and the Iran-backed Houthi militia have refused to support another extension of the truce.



