US approves sale of NASAMS, air defense systems to Kuwait in deal worth $3 bln

The State Department has approved the sale of National Advanced Surface-To-Air Missile System (NASAMS) and Medium Range Air Defense Systems (MRADS) to Kuwait in a deal worth $3 billion.

A statement from the Pentagon on Thursday said the sale would help Kuwait defend itself “against regional malign actors and improve interoperability with systems operated by US forces and other Gulf countries.”

According to the Pentagon, this sale would also support national security objectives of the US. The Pentagon cited Kuwait’s continued investment in defensive capabilities, which are crucial to protecting its borders, energy infrastructure and its residents.

This comes less than a month after the US approved operational and training rounds for M1A2 Abrams tanks to Kuwait in a separate deal worth $250 million.

Over 4,000 American citizens and military personnel live and work in the Gulf country.

The principal contractor for the latest weapons deal will be Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

Three US government and five contractor representatives will be sent to Kuwait to support the delivery of the NASAMS and to provide support and training.

Another six contractors are expected to be deployed to Kuwait in for three years for “follow-on support” of the equipment.

It is worth noting that approval by the State Department does not mean that a contract has been signed and talks have concluded.

