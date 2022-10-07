Saudi Arabia foils captagon smuggling attempts, seizes over 750,000 pills

Saudi security forces thwarted four separate attempts to smuggle 756,212 captagon tablets into the Kingdom through al-Haditha border crossing and King Khalid International Airport, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Friday.



In the first operation thwarted at King Khalid International Airport, security forces found 171,792 captagon pills hidden inside furniture, the Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority (ZATCA) said.



The other three operations were thwarted at al-Haditha border crossing where security forces found 65,000 captagon pills hidden inside a vehicle in a car carrier trailer and 247,670 and 276,250 captagon pills hidden in different parts of two separate trucks.



Authorities have arrested the three people who were supposed to receive these shipments, ZATCA said.





Saudi Arabia regularly announces seizures of captagon. The drug is known to come from Syria and transits through Lebanon in cargo such as fruit and vegetables.



The Kingdom’s customs authority said it seized a total of 119 million pills last year, and figures so far for 2022 show trafficking of the drug is continuing to rise.



The vast majority of captagon, which derives its name from a once legal drug against narcolepsy, is produced in Syria and Lebanon.









With AFP



