Saudi Arabia's border guards rescue crew of Panamanian ship on fire

Saudi Arabia’s Border Guards have helped rescue the crew of a commercial container tanker that had caught ablaze in the Red Sea.

The ship, flying the flag of the Republic of Panama, caught fire while sailing in the Red Sea waters, 123 nautical miles northwest of Jizan port.

The official spokesperson for the Border Guards, Colonel Misfir al-Qarini, said that Jeddah Search and Rescue Coordination Center (JMRCC) has received a ship distress from crew onboard the tanker.

After they determined its location, they passed the distress call to the command-and-control center in the Jizan region and to a number of relevant authorities to provide the necessary support.

Colonel al-Qarini also confirmed that the crew of the ship, where 25 sailors of multiple nationalities were onboard, was evacuated to the port of Jizan.

The seafarers received medical treatment from coordinated authorities which included border guards, health affairs, the Red Crescent and civil defense.

