FIFA World Cup 2022: Circular listing ‘banned behaviors’ untrue, say organizers

A poster shared on social media that requests attendees to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar to ‘avoid dating and drinking alcohol’ is not from an official source and contains factually incorrect information, the event’s organizing committee has said.

The poster – shared in English and Arabic – had warned ticketholders to “reflect your respect to the religion and culture of Qatari people” by avoiding behaviors such as drinking alcohol, immodesty, profanity, not respecting places of worship, loud music and sounds, dating, and taking people’s pictures without their permission.”

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The poster was reshared by social media users believing it was authentic.

However, the Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy in Qatar has shared on its official account that this is not the case, saying: “Tournament organizers have been clear from the outset that everyone is welcome to visit Qatar and enjoy the FIFA World Cup 2022.

“Qatar has always been an open, tolerant, and welcoming nation. International fans and visitors during the FIFA World Cup will get to experience this firsthand.”

“The ‘Qatar Welcomes You’ graphic circulating on social media is not from an official source and contains factually incorrect information,” they said in a post.

“We strongly urge fans and visitors to rely solely on official sources from tournament organizers for travel advice for this year’s FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™️. The Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy, FIFA World Cup 2022 (Q22) and FIFA will shortly be issuing an extensive fan guide that disputes a lot of the information being circulated.”

Al Arabiya English reported earlier this week that there are some rules to abide by.

Anyone planning to watch a match at FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 will need a negative COVID-19 test to enter the country. Visitors will also need to have health insurance and will need a Hayya card, a personalized document required by everyone attending the FIFA World Cup matches.

It is legal to consume licensed beverages if you are over the age of 21 in Qatar. Fans can expect to be able to purchase alcohol in licensed bars or restaurants and dedicated fan zones.

Fans have been advised to dress “modestly,” with shoulders covered

The 2022 Qatar World Cup is set to attract more than one million football fans from around the globe.

Football’s biggest tournament kicks off on November 20 - marking the first time the FIFA tournament has been hosted by a Middle East country - and fans from within the region and across the world are gearing up for the month-long sporting action.

Read more:

FIFA World Cup 2022: Rules football fans should know before visiting Qatar