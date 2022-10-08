Theme
Emir of Kuwait Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah gestures in greeting upon arrival to attend the opening of the 5th regular session at the country’s National Assembly (parliament) in Kuwait City on October 20, 2020. (AFP)
Kuwait’s Emir arrives in Italy for medical checks: Media

Reuters
Kuwait’s Emir Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Sabah traveled on Saturday to Italy for “usual” medical checks, state news agency KUNA reported, without giving further details.

Sheikh Nawaf assumed power in the oil-producing Gulf Arab state in 2020 after the death of his brother Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmed.

