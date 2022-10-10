Saudi boy, 5, dies after being left on school bus

A 5-year-old Saudi boy died after being left on a school bus in Qatif on Sunday afternoon.

Hassan Alawi passed away after the driver of the rented private bus left the vehicle without checking whether any students were still inside, Al Arabiya reported, citing a spokesperson for the Education Department of the Eastern Region as saying.

Temperatures in Qatif soared to a high of 40 degrees Celsius on Sunday.

A working group has been established to visit the school in question and ensure that proper procedures are being followed so that such incidents do not happen again, the spokesperson said.

The department also extended its condolences to the family of the deceased child, and expressed deep sorrow over his death.

