Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
School buses parked outside a closed school in Dubai. (File Photo: AFP)
School buses parked outside a closed school in Dubai. (File Photo: AFP)

Saudi boy, 5, dies after being left on school bus

Marco Ferrari, Al Arabiya English
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

A 5-year-old Saudi boy died after being left on a school bus in Qatif on Sunday afternoon.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Hassan Alawi passed away after the driver of the rented private bus left the vehicle without checking whether any students were still inside, Al Arabiya reported, citing a spokesperson for the Education Department of the Eastern Region as saying.

Temperatures in Qatif soared to a high of 40 degrees Celsius on Sunday.

A working group has been established to visit the school in question and ensure that proper procedures are being followed so that such incidents do not happen again, the spokesperson said.

The department also extended its condolences to the family of the deceased child, and expressed deep sorrow over his death.

Read more:

Four-year-old girl dies after being locked in Qatar school bus

US toddler accidentally left in car dies, father commits suicide: Police

German couple detained in Croatia for leaving kids, dog locked in hot car

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Lighthouses of Aad - Episode 22 Khota: The Lighthouses of Aad - Episode 22
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size