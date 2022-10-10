Theme
UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan attends the Jeddah Security and Development Summit in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, July 16, 2022. (Reuters)
UAE President to visit Russia: Report

Ghinwa Obeid, Al Arabiya English
Published:
United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, will go to Russia on Tuesday to meet with President Vladimir Putin, UAE state news agency WAM reported on Monday.

During his visit, Sheikh Mohamed will discuss with Putin “the friendly relations between the UAE and Russia along with a number of regional and international issues and developments of common interest,” WAM reported.

