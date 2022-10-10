UAE President to visit Russia: Report

United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, will go to Russia on Tuesday to meet with President Vladimir Putin, UAE state news agency WAM reported on Monday.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
During his visit, Sheikh Mohamed will discuss with Putin “the friendly relations between the UAE and Russia along with a number of regional and international issues and developments of common interest,” WAM reported.
Read more:
UAE President Sheikh Mohamed, Sultan of Oman discuss boosting ties during visit
UAE public sector holiday for Prophet's birthday announced