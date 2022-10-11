Futuristic flying car takes to Dubai’s skies during Gitex 2022

A flying two-seater car soared over Dubai’s skyline during Gitex 2022 - the city's annual flagship technology event - during a demonstration of the future of travel.

Dubai International Chamber, one of three Chambers operating under Dubai Chambers, on Monday hosted the world’s first public flight of the pioneering eVTOL flying car X2, designed by Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer XPeng, at Skydive Dubai.

After taking off in Dubai, the unmanned vehicle completed its historic 90-minute test flight, soaring above a crowd of spectators who gathered to witness a new era of short-haul flights and intelligent mobility solutions.

The futuristic two-seater eVTOL flying car X2 is equipped with an intelligent flight control system and autonomous flight capabilities and is the latest generation of flying cars developed independently by XPENG’s affiliate XPENG AEROHT.

The X2 emits zero carbon dioxide and is designed with low-altitude city capabilities in mind, with a maximum flight speed of 130 kilometers per hour.

The Chinese manufacturer is one of several companies showing that flying cars, rather than a futuristic idea - are real and could shape how we commute, work and live in the coming decades.

Advances in battery energy density, materials science and computer simulation have spurred the development of a range of personal flying vehicles, from electric gliders to fixed-wing craft and quadcopter drones, to flying cars.

