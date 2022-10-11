GITEX 2022: Dubai Customs shows advanced drones to stem flow of illegal drugs, goods

Dubai Customs unveiled their latest weapons designed to stem the flow of illegal narcotics and trafficked goods into the emirates borders at GITEX 2022 - Dubai's annual technology showcase - on Tuesday.

Dubai Customs is using highly innovative technology – including underwater drone technology - to thwart illegal or banned substances into the UAE.

They showcased the Smart Deterrence Inspection Drone; an advanced drone used to help with customs inspection operations in rugged, dangerous, confined and difficult-to-reach spots. It is used to replace inspectors in dangerous places and keep them safe.

Its protective cover is designed by 3D printers and the drone is equipped with 4K cameras, and night vision to shoot and record different suspicious activities.

It is integrated with Dubai Customs’ Control Room. The drone is equipped with an AI-based self-protection mechanism to analyze the surrounding environment for potential hazards such as high winds, low battery conditions, dangerous altitudes, and GPS navigation.

The Siyaj Buggy is an advanced inspection buggy that can go under vehicles, with ability to take high-resolution photos, recording and storing, in addition to 360-degree 30-meter shooting range.

The Customs Dolphin - a marine robot that resembles the dolphin in shape – is equipped with advanced technologies including a waterproof 12 megapixel 4k camera, attached to a robotic arm that can move around to cover a 220-degree angle. The submarine can swim at a speed of 8 knots or 16km/hour, and it can record live videos and take high-resolution stills. It also can scan certain spots underwater with the help of the GPS. Range of control and streaming is around 1,000 metres.

Inspectors can control the customs dolphins remotely and send them to monitor the marine vessels and their movements before they enter the port to detect any attempts by them to get rid of the prohibited goods before the ship enters the customs inspection pier.

Dubai Customs made almost 5,000 seizures during last year – including the country’s largest-ever haul of crushed captagon, the highly addictive amphetamine, through the use of its innovative technology.

