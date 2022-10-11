Saudi population grows 9.3 pct annually, reaching 34 million in 2021
Saudi Arabia’s population reached 34 million during the year 2021, according to a recent report of the Ministry of Health.
There has been an increase of 16.8 percent in the total population of Saudi Arabia during the past decade (2012-2021), while the annual growth rate recorded at 9.3 percent, according to a report in Saudi Gazette.
According to the report quoting the ministry figures, the age group below 15 years constituted about a quarter (24.5 percent) of the population during the year 2021.
This shows that the young generation occupies the base of the population pyramid.
The population under five years was 7.9 percent, while those between 15-64 years constituted 72 percent.
