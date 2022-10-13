GCC backs Saudi Arabia after criticism on OPEC+ decision to cut oil production

The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) on Thursday stood behind Saudi Arabia following statements criticizing the Kingdom after an OPEC+ decision last week to cut its oil production target.



“Such statements [criticizing the Kingdom] will never distort facts and will never deter the Kingdom from maintaining its balanced approach,” GCC Secretary General Dr. Nayef Falah al-Hajraf said in a statement.



Last week, OPEC+, the producer group comprising the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) plus allies including Russia, announced its new production target after weeks of lobbying by US officials against such a move.



The decision, however, provoked accusations that the Kingdom was taking sides in international conflicts and that it was politically motivated against the US.



Saudi Arabia rejected these accusations saying they were “not based on facts,” and reaffirming that the OPEC+ decision was adopted through consensus.



Al-Hajraf hailed the “important and pivotal” role that the Kingdom plays regionally and internationally and its keenness to ensure “mutual respect between countries, [its] adherence to the UN’s Charter and the principles of international law and its respect of the sovereignty of states.”



He also underlined the Kingdom’s significant role which contributes to protecting the world economy from fluctuations in energy prices and ensuring its supply “based on a balanced policy that takes into account the interests of producing and consuming states.”



