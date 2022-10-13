Theme
The logo of the United Nations is seen in the General Assembly Hall in New York City, Sept. 21, 2021. (File Photo: Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Ukraine thanks Saudi Arabia for UN vote against Russia annexations

Ukraine’s ambassador to Saudi Arabia praised the Kingdom on Thursday for voting in favor of a UN resolution that condemned the purported Russian annexation of Ukrainian territories.

Last month, Russia proclaimed its annexation of four partially occupied regions in Ukraine - Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia - after staging so-called referendums.

Saudi Arabia was one of 143 UN member states that voted for the UN resolution on Wednesday, which also called for the immediate reversal of Russia’s annexation declaration.

In a tweet from Anatolii Petrenko, Ukraine’s ambassador to Saudi Arabia, the envoy thanked the Kingdom for its vote.

“Grateful to #SaudiArabia for its steadfast position and support of the #UNGA Resolution ‘Territorial Integrity: Defending the Principles of the UN Charter.’ Your voice was heard loudly and clearly,” Petrenko said.

The tweet was reposted by the official account for Ukraine’s embassy in Saudi Arabia.

The countries that voted against the resolution were Syria, Nicaragua, North Korea and Belarus. Another 35 countries abstained from the vote.

