Saudi Crown Prince announces $400 million in humanitarian aid for Ukraine

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has announced $400 million in humanitarian aid for Ukraine, the official SPA news agency reported Saturday.

It followed a phone call between the Crown Prince and President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday where the Crown Prince emphasized “the Kingdom's position of supporting everything that will contribute to de-escalation, and the Kingdom's readiness to continue the efforts of mediation,” SPA reported.

The humanitarian aid package for Ukraine will contribute to alleviating the suffering of Ukrainian citizens in the wake of the Ukraine-Russia conflict.

Zelensky congratulated the Crown Prince on being named the Kingdom’s prime minister last month and also thanked him for Riyadh’s vote at the UN General Assembly, condemning Russia’s purported annexation.

“Spoke to Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman. Thanked for supporting Ukraine’s territorial integrity, resolution at the UN General Assembly,” Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a tweet.

The Crown Prince stressed that the Kingdom's vote for the resolution emanates from its commitment to the deep rooted principles in the UN charter and international law, and its commitment to the respect of state sovereignty and the principles of good neighborliness, and resolving conflicts by peaceful means, SPA said.

Abdulaziz Alwasil, the Saudi representative to the UN, said the vote cast by the Kingdom was in line with its position of “upholding the principles enshrined in the Charter of the United Nations.”

The Ukrainian president said the two leaders agreed to work for the release of Ukrainian prisoners of war held by Russian forces.

The Saudi Crown Prince played a central role in mediation efforts last month that successfully resulted in the release of 10 prisoners of war (POWs), including two Americans.

On Wednesday, Saudi Arabia, along with 142 other member states, voted in favor of a UN resolution that called out Russia’s annexation moves.

