OPEC+ decision taken unanimously for ‘economic reasons’: Saudi defense minister
Saudi Arabia’s Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman said on Sunday that the decision by OPEC+ to cut oil output was taken unanimously and for “purely” economic reasons.
In a series of tweets, the Saudi defense minister expressed the Kingdom’s astonishments by the accusations that it is “standing with Russia” in its war with Ukraine, adding: “Iran is also a member of OPEC, does this mean that the Kingdom is standing with Iran as well?”
Although the OPEC+ decision, which was taken unanimously, was due to purely economic reasons, some accused the Kingdom of standing with Russia.— Khalid bin Salman خالد بن سلمان (@kbsalsaud) October 16, 2022
Iran is also a member of OPEC, does this mean that the Kingdom is standing with Iran as well?
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
“It is telling that these false accusations did not come from the Ukrainian government,” he added.
Earlier in October, OPEC+, the producer group comprising the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) plus allies including Russia, announced its new production target after weeks of lobbying by US officials against such a move.
The decision, however, provoked accusations that the Kingdom was taking sides in international conflicts and that it was politically motivated against the US.
Saudi Arabia rejected these accusations saying they were “not based on facts,” and reaffirming that the OPEC+ decision was adopted through consensus.
Read more:
Analysis: Saudi oil power play bruises US ties but won’t break them
Saudi FM defends OPEC+ decision, says ties with US are strategic
US criticizes OPEC+ decision, accuses organization of siding with Russia
-
Saudi cabinet emphasizes ‘pivotal role’ of OPEC+ in achieving balance in oil marketsThe Saudi cabinet emphasized on Tuesday “the pivotal role” of OPEC+ in achieving balance and stability in global oil markets, state media ... Saudi Arabia
-
Kremlin praises OPEC+ for countering US ‘mayhem’ over production cutsThe Kremlin on Sunday praised OPEC+ for agreeing production cuts that had successfully countered the “mayhem” sown by the United States in global ... World News
-
OPEC+ decision to cut oil production ‘correct’: OAPECThe secretary general of the Organization of Arab Petroleum Exporting Countries (OAPEC) said on Saturday that the OPEC+ decision to cut its oil ... Saudi Arabia
-
Saudi Crown Prince announces $400 million in humanitarian aid for UkraineSaudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has announced $400 million in humanitarian aid for Ukraine, the official SPA news agency reported ... Saudi Arabia