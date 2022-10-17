At least 10 Children with leukemia die in Yemen after expired doses

At least ten children with leukemia in Yemen have died and dozens seriously ill after being administered expired doses of a cancer treatment in a Sanaa hospital, medical officials said.
The children were aged between three and 15 and died at Sanaa’s Kuwait Hospital after being injected with old doses of smuggled medicine at a number of private clinics, the Iran-backed Houthi-run health ministry said in a statement Thursday.
The officials did not say when the ten deaths occurred.
According to a half dozen health officials and workers who spoke to The Associated Press, some 50 children received a smuggled chemotherapy treatment known as Methotrexate that was originally manufactured in India.
They said a total of 19 children had died from the expired treatment.
The officials and workers spoke on condition of anonymity.
The conflict in Yemen has pushed the country to the brink of famine and created one of the world’s worst humanitarian disasters.
Several doctors in Sanaa said that Houthi officials secretly work in partnership with medicine smugglers who sell often expired treatment to private clinics from storage houses across the country.
In doing so, they said the Houthis limited the availability of safe treatments.
The Houthi Health Ministry said it has opened an investigation into the incident.
