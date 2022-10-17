Earthquake strikes Saudi Arabia’s Tabuk

An earthquake measuring 3.38 on the Richter scale struck Saudi Arabia’s Tabuk region on Sunday evening, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.
The seismic event occurred at a depth of 19.37 kilometers and 48 kilometers northwest of the city of Tabuk, SPA quoted the Saudi Geological Survey Authority as saying.
No aftershocks were recorded from the earthquake, which a Saudi Geological Survey spokesperson said was considered weak and not dangerous.
SPA did not report any damage or injuries.
Tabuk lies near a fault line between the Arabian and African tectonic plates.
