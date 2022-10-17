Saudi Arabia seeks to support stability, balance of global oil markets: King Salman
Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz said that the Kingdom seeks to support stability and balance of global oil markets within its strategy for energy.
In a speech delivered via video conference on Monday, inaugurating the work for the third year of the Shoura Council’s eighth session, King Salman said that the Kingdom is a mediator for peace, highlighting Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s initiative to release prisoners of war from Russia.
King Salman urged Iran to fulfil its nuclear commitments, and to cooperate with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).
The Saudi King tackled a number of regional and international issues, including the situation in Lebanon, Sudan, Iraq, Syria, Libya and Afghnistan.
