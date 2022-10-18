Sudan backs OPEC+ decision to cut oil production

OPEC+ member Sudan said on Tuesday that the group’s decision to cut oil production by two million barrels per day was unanimous and it supports Saudi Arabia’s position that all OPEC+ decisions are purely economic, a statement by the country’s foreign ministry said.

The statement said the decision was based on “the realities of supply and demand and aims to ensure the stability of energy markets.”

OPEC+, the producer group comprising the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) plus allies including Russia, announced earlier this month its new production target after weeks of lobbying by US officials against such a move.

The decision, however, provoked accusations that the Kingdom was taking sides in international conflicts and that it was politically motivated against the US.

Saudi Arabia rejected these accusations saying they were “not based on facts,” and reaffirming that the OPEC+ decision was adopted through consensus.

Since the move to cut oil production, countries and bodies including Kuwait, the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and the Organization of Arab Petroleum Exporting Countries (OAPEC) have backed the decision.

