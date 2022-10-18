UAE President states importance of de-escalating Ukraine war in call with Zelenskyy

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan discussed the latest developments from the Russia-Ukraine war in a call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The Emirates News Agency reported on Monday that the two leaders discussed areas of cooperation and stressed the importance of de-escalating the current conflict.

“Dialogue and diplomatic solutions” were emphasized as a means to end the offensive, with the UAE leader reiterating that the Emirates will “exert all possible efforts to prevent the worsening of the crisis and help foster an atmosphere conducive to de-escalation and negotiations for the benefit of all parties.”

The UAE leader also reportedly voiced his concern about the global impact of the Russia-Ukraine war, including on the international economy and security.

“During a conversation with the President of the United Arab Emirates Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, we celebrated the 30th anniversary of relations between our states. Ukraine will remain the guarantor of global food security,” a statement shared on Zelenskyy’s telegram channel read.

“I am grateful for the effective support of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, in particular, within the UN,” it added.

The call follows Sheikh Mohamed’s visit to Russia on October 11 where the UAE leader met with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The UAE’s foreign ministry said at the time the visit aimed to help reach “effective political solutions” to the Ukrainian crisis, WAM reported.

Sheikh Mohamed reportedly briefed the Russian president on the Ukrainian side’s position on several issues.

President Putin, meanwhile, expressed Russia’s appreciation for the UAE’s efforts in playing a key role in the prisoner exchanges between Russia and Ukraine, saying they are a testament to its readiness to support mediation efforts.

