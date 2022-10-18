Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
European Union Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell speaks on the tensions between the neighbouring Western Balkan nations in Brussels, Belgium, August 18, 2022. (Reuters)
European Union Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell speaks on the tensions between the neighbouring Western Balkan nations in Brussels, Belgium, August 18, 2022. (Reuters)

UAE rejects ‘racist statement’ by EU’s Josep Borrell, summons diplomat: WAM

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

The United Arab Emirates said late on Monday that it rejects a “racist statement” by EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell at the inauguration of the new European Diplomatic Academy in Bruges, Belgium, calling his remarks “inappropriate and discriminatory,” UAE state news agency (WAM) reported.

The foreign ministry summoned the acting head of the mission at the EU delegation to the UAE. The ministry asked Borrell’s office to provide a written explanation of what is described as “hurtful comments,” WAM added.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Last week, Borrell compared Europe to a “garden” and “most of the rest of the world a jungle.”

Read more: EU foreign policy chief Borrell expects no progress in Iran nuclear talks for now

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Lighthouses of Aad - Episode 22 Khota: The Lighthouses of Aad - Episode 22
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size