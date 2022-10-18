UAE rejects ‘racist statement’ by EU’s Josep Borrell, summons diplomat: WAM

The United Arab Emirates said late on Monday that it rejects a “racist statement” by EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell at the inauguration of the new European Diplomatic Academy in Bruges, Belgium, calling his remarks “inappropriate and discriminatory,” UAE state news agency (WAM) reported.

The foreign ministry summoned the acting head of the mission at the EU delegation to the UAE. The ministry asked Borrell’s office to provide a written explanation of what is described as “hurtful comments,” WAM added.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Last week, Borrell compared Europe to a “garden” and “most of the rest of the world a jungle.”

“Europe is a garden... It's the best combination (...) humankind has been able to build, the rest of the world is a jungle, and the jungle could invade the garden, and the gardeners should take care of it. <…> Europeans are the privileged people.” pic.twitter.com/RXFqTx2GdO — Maria Dubovikova (@politblogme) October 14, 2022

Read more: EU foreign policy chief Borrell expects no progress in Iran nuclear talks for now