UAE President orders $100 million in humanitarian aid to Ukraine

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has ordered the provision of $100 million in humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

The aid will help civilians affected by the ongoing crisis, state news agency WAM announced Tuesday.

Reem bint Ebrahim al-Hashimy, minister of state for international cooperation, said the aid stems from the belief of Sheikh Mohamed in the importance of solidarity in times of war and conflict, and the UAE's continued efforts to mitigate the humanitarian impact of the Ukraine crisis.

It is the latest in aid relief the UAE has sent to the war-torn country.

The UAE has provided similar relief aid in recent months to Ukrainian civilians affected by the crisis, in addition to sending planes carrying aid to Ukrainian refugees in Poland and Moldova in response to the urgent United Nations’ appeal and the regional refugee response plan in Ukraine.

The aid announcement follows a phone call between Sheikh Mohamed and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday, where the two leaders discussed the latest developments of the Russia-Ukraine war in a call.

WAM said that the two leaders discussed areas of cooperation and stressed the importance of de-escalating the current conflict.

“Dialogue and diplomatic solutions” were emphasized as a means to end the offensive, with the UAE leader reiterating that the Emirates will “exert all possible efforts to prevent the worsening of the crisis and help foster an atmosphere conducive to de-escalation and negotiations for the benefit of all parties.”

The UAE leader also reportedly voiced his concern about the global impact of the Russia-Ukraine war, including on the international economy and security.

“During a conversation with the President of the United Arab Emirates Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, we celebrated the 30th anniversary of relations between our states. Ukraine will remain the guarantor of global food security,” a statement shared on Zelenskyy’s telegram channel read.

“I am grateful for the effective support of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, in particular, within the UN,” it added.

