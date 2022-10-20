Dubai’s DXB Airport prepares to welcome over 2 million passengers over next 10 days

Dubai Airports issued an advisory alerting travelers that Dubai International Airport (DXB) will experience an exceptionally busy travel period as a result of half-term school holidays, as it prepares to cater to around 2.1 million passengers.

The 10-day half-term break, which is set to begin on Friday, will see some 2.1 million passengers passing through DXB between October 21 and October 30, with a total average daily traffic expected to reach 215,000 passengers, the airport operator said in a statement on Thursday.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

October 30 is set to be the busiest day as the operator expects daily traffic to exceed 259,000 passengers.

As one of the world’s busiest travel hubs, DXB is well equipped to deal with the passenger traffic. However, Dubai Airports urged people planning to travel during the busy 10-day period to arrive no earlier than three hours prior to departure (especially those who are traveling from Terminal 1), to use Smart Gates to speed up the passport control process, and to remain up to date on the latest travel regulations of their destination.

Travelers are also advised to weigh their luggage at home, check documents in advance and be prepared for security checks in order to save time at the airport.

Those traveling from Terminal 3 are urged to use Emirates Airlines’ early and self-service check-in facilities.

The operator also advised travelers to use the Dubai Metro to get to and from the airport and that friends and family members who are planning to pick people up from the airport use its designated car parks or valet service to receive guests.

With just over 29 million passengers in annual traffic throughout 2021, DXB has retained its spot as the world’s top international airport for the eighth consecutive year and was also ranked among the top 15 airport for international cargo volumes, as reported by Airports Council International.

Read more:

Emirates, flydubai and Etihad passengers no longer required to wear face masks

Qatar Airways cuts flights to make space for World Cup fans

New, expanded visa options fuel surge in UAE job creation: Report