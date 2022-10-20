King Abdulaziz University ranks first in Arab World as per QS World Rankings
The King Abdulaziz University has been ranked first in the Arab world in the latest QS classification index, maintaining its top position among the best Arab universities for the fourth year in a row.
QS World University Rankings are managed by the UK- based Quacquarelli Symonds, an institution specializing in higher education.
It is worth mentioning that King Abdulaziz University (KAU) was also recently ranked 101 in the world, according to Times World University Rankings 2023.
KAU ranked first in the Arab world for the 2023 edition of the QS classification, based on data compiled during the classification, which included scientific research, the international research network, academic reputation, opinions of employers, the percentage of international students and faculty members the university attracted, among others.
Dr. Musab Bin Faleh al-Harbi, the official spokesperson for KAU, confirmed that the continuous interest and support of the leadership contributed to a development renaissance in all fields, including the education sector, which is proceeding with steady steps and clear-cut goals that are consistent with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.
He extended his congratulations to the President of the University, and its employees, students, teaching, technical, and administrative staff.
