Saudi’s Diriyah Season 2022 kicks off with sports, shows and festivals

Diriyah Season 2022 has kicked off in Saudi Arabia with months of events, music and sporting competitions planned across the city.

Back for its second edition, Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki al-Faisal, Minister of Sports and President of Diriyah Season, on Thursday officially launched Diriyah Season 2022.

The inaugural Diriyah Season - set in the UNESCO heritage site of Turaif in Diriyah - happened in November 2019, with the festival seeing entertainment and sporting events, including the Diriyah e-Prix Formula E Championships, The Clash On the Dunes boxing match with Andy Ruiz Jr. versus Anthony Joshua, The Diriyah Tennis Cup, and the Diriyah Equestrian Festival.

Diriyah Season 2022 will run until February 22, 2023, under the theme ‘City of Earth.’

For the very first time, Diriyah will be hosting the Longines Global Champions Tour. The horse jumping show has 15 rounds of competition.

From Tuesday November 11 to Wednesday November 12, Diriyah Season 2022 will host a FIBA 3×3 World Tour of 3×3 men’s basketball teams.

The schedule will also include restaurant pop-ups, performances, international sporting competitions and more.

Ahead of the launch, Prince Abdulaziz said: “We are excited that the Diriyah Season 2022 will get underway in the historic city, which enjoys a great historical legacy as well as great heritage and geography, being one the sites included in the list of UNESCO world urban heritage.”

“The launch of the season for the second time reinforces our desire and interest to highlight this ancient history and old heritage, which will positively reflect on the number of visitors and tourists from all over the world. “

He added: “The great successes of sports events in Diriyah, represented by hosting the Formula E races and the World Heavyweight Championship, in addition to hosting the first edition of the Diriyah Season, are the motivations for holding the season for the second time.”

“Here I extend my invitation to all fans, from inside and outside the Kingdom, to participate in this season, and to enjoy the activities it offers.”

Jerry Inzerillo, Group CEO of Diriyah Gate Development Authority, added: “We are overwhelmed with enthusiasm to see large numbers of visitors who flock from all over the world in the new season, and we look forward to satisfying their passion for enjoyable sports and leisure experiences.”

