UAE, GCC condemn Houthi attack on oil terminal in Yemen’s Hadramawt

The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and the UAE have condemned the Iran-backed Houthi militia’s “terrorist” attack against al-Dhabba oil terminal in Yemen’s Hadramawt governorate.

On Friday, the internationally recognized government of Yemen said that its forces intercepted armed drones launched against al-Dhabba oil terminal, located in the town of al-Shihr in Hadramawt, as an oil tanker was preparing to dock.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“The UAE stressed [sic] that this attack is a dangerous escalation and blatant defiance to the international community, and efforts made to end the Yemeni crisis,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) said in a statement.

Secretary General of the GCC, Dr. Nayef Falah Mubarak al-Hajraf, told Yemen Foreign Affairs Minister Ahmed Awad bin Mubarak on Saturday, that the attack is a flagrant violation of international laws and a threat to global energy supplies, Al Arabiya reported.

Saudi Arabia earlier on Saturday also condemned the attacks.

“The attack is a flagrant violation of UN Security Council Resolution 2216 and of international laws and norms,” the Kingdom’s foreign ministry said in a statement.

The incident is the first major escalation since the Houthis and the Yemeni government failed to renew a UN-brokered truce that expired earlier in October.

Read more:



Saudi Arabia condemns ‘terrorist’ Houthi attack on oil terminal in Yemen’s Hadramawt

UN experts urge warring sides to renew truce in Yemen

Saudi Arabia, China energy officials discuss stability of international oil market