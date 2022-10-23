Celebrities appear in star-studded Riyadh Season video, Winter Wonderland opens

Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority (GEA) has released a star-studded promotional video for this year’s Riyadh Season festival.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

The clip includes appearances from producer DJ Khaled, footballers Mo Salah and Karim Benzema, and singers Nancy Ajram and Majed al-Mohandes.

In the video that was shared on Saturday evening by Turki al-Sheikh, chairman of the GEA, the celebrities of Arab origin are seen participating in some of the activities at the Riyadh Season festival, which launched on Friday.

The Winter Wonderland section of Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh Season festival also opened on Saturday, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Visitors were met with more than 80 games including an outdoor skating rink and ski areas.

There is a ‘snow forest’ experience recreating winter scenes of snow-covered trees, and another area featuring an impressive range of ice sculptures.

The Winter Wonderland also hosts a range of carnival rides and games including a ferry wheel, an Apollo 13 attraction, and the ‘double loop’ ride.

There will also be horror-themed activities for those looking for a scare, and the ‘kids science factory’ offering educational entertainment for youngsters.

Winter Wonderland includes roaming musical performers and entertainers, as well as various staged performances.

There are more than 35 restaurants in Winter Wonderland, which is open from 4pm until 1am on weekdays and from 4pm to 2am on weekends.

This year’s Riyadh Season festival kicked off on Friday with a spectacular aerial drone show and a wide range of performances.

Read more:

In pictures: Riyadh Season 2022 kicks off with drone show, fireworks, gymnasts

Saudi’s Diriyah Season 2022 kicks off with sports, shows and festivals

Lebanese female dance troupe Mayyas to perform in Dubai