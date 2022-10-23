King Hamad receives UAE foreign minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed in Bahrain

King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain received the United Arab Emirates’ foreign minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Saturday.

King Hamad and Sheikh Abdullah met during the top UAE diplomat’s official visit to the kingdom to participate in the 10th session of the UAE-Bahrain Joint Higher Committee, the official Emirates News Agency WAM reported late Saturday.

The King highlighted his pride of the deeply rooted historical relations between the two Gulf countries which he said have long been based on strong pillars of fraternity, a common vision, and understanding as well as close coordination.

King Hamad also commended the UAE on its efforts in collaborating with the kingdom in numerous sectors, furthering consolidating their strong ties and for playing a pivotal role in defending the interests of Arab nations both regionally and internationally and securing regional security and stability.

Sheikh Abdullah praised the nations’ long-standing bilateral relations and highlighted the UAE’s determination to “move forward towards strengthening these ties and growing their cooperation [with Bahrain] in all fields,” WAM reported.

The foreign minister arrived at the Bahrain International Airport earlier on Saturday where he was welcomed by his Bahraini counterpart Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid al-Zayani and the UAE’s ambassador to the kingdom Sheikh Sultan bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, along with several other senior officials.

