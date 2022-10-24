Partial solar eclipse to be visible in UAE this Tuesday

A partial solar eclipse will be visible in the United Arab Emirates and other parts of the world on Tuesday.

The solar eclipse is expected to begin at 2:42 p.m. and end at 4:54 p.m in the UAE. The celestial spectacle will reach its maximum at 3:52 p.m. GST, when around 35 percent of the Sun’s surface will be eclipsed by the Moon.

The eclipse will be visible from Europe, Western Siberia Central Asia, Western Asia, South Asia and from the northeast of Africa, but not in North America.

At its maximum point in Russia, 82 percent of the Sun will be covered, and it will appear around 15 to 30 percent eclipsed in Western Europe.

Two main types of eclipses can be observed from Earth: lunar and solar. In a lunar eclipse, Earth is between the Sun and the Moon. In a solar eclipse, the Moon is between the Sun and Earth.

Solar eclipses are celestial events that can occur about every 16 months and can last up to seven and a half minutes depending on the Earth-Sun-Moon geometry, the European Space Agency said. Solar eclipses take place when the Sun, Moon and Earth and in partial or complete alignment.

The Moon blocks light coming from the Sun and subsequently casts a shadow on Earth, with the eclipse becoming visible to anyone within this shadow, the European Space Agency said.

Solar eclipses can only be safely observed through solar filters. Astro enthusiasts would generally opt for a pair of solar eclipse glasses to view the celestial event. Those planning to observe the eclipse outdoors are advised to wear solar eclipse glasses to avoid the risk of blindness.

The only time it is safe to look directly at the Sun during an eclipse is during a total solar eclipse because, during such an event, there is a brief period between one and seven minutes long where the Moon completely blocks the Sun – a phenomenon referred to as “totality.”

UAE residents who do not want to go outside and witness the eclipse can still do so indoors via the International Astronomy Center’s live broadcasts on YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.

The UAE Astronomy Center will also broadcast the eclipse live on its YouTube channel.

The solar eclipse taking place on Tuesday will be the last one this year. The next totality will take place in April 2023, during a hybrid solar eclipse,

