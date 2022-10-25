How and where to watch partial solar eclipse from UAE today

A partial solar eclipse will be visible in the United Arab Emirates, as well as in other parts of the world, on Tuesday.

Those who do not want to witness the solar eclipse outside can watch it from the comfort of their own homes and offices.

Here’s how and where you can watch the celestial event.

The International Astronomy Center will broadcast the eclipse live on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

The UAE’s Astronomy Center will also run a live broadcast of the celestial spectacle on its YouTube channel.

In the UAE, the solar eclipse is expected to begin at 2:42 p.m. and end at 4:54 p.m. It will reach its maximum at 3:52 p.m., when observers will be able to see the Moon eclipse 35 percent of the Sun’s surface.

The eclipse will also be visible from Europe, Western Siberia Central Asia, Western Asia, South Asia and from the northeast of Africa, but not in North America. At its maximum point in Russia, 82 percent of the Sun will be covered, and it will appear around 15 to 30 percent eclipsed in Western Europe.

Solar eclipses are celestial events that can occur about every 16 months and can last up to seven and a half minutes depending on the Earth-Sun-Moon geometry, the European Space Agency said. Solar eclipses take place when the Sun, Moon and Earth are in partial or complete alignment.

The Moon blocks light coming from the Sun and subsequently casts a shadow on Earth, with the eclipse becoming visible to anyone within this shadow, the European Space Agency said.

Solar eclipses can only be safely observed through solar filters. Astro enthusiasts would generally opt for a pair of solar eclipse glasses to view the celestial event. Those planning to observe the eclipse outdoors are advised to wear solar eclipse glasses to avoid the risk of blindness.

The only time it is safe to look directly at the Sun during an eclipse is during a total solar eclipse because, during such an event, there is a brief period between one and seven minutes long where the Moon completely blocks the Sun – a phenomenon referred to as “totality.”

The eclipse taking place on Tuesday will be the last one this year with the next totality expected to take place in April 2023.

