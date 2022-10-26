Saudi Crown Prince receives Pakistan PM

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman received Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Riyadh on Tuesday.

During a meeting, the Crown Prince and and the Prime Minister reviewed the historical relations between their countries, aspects of bilateral cooperation, and ways to develop them in various fields, the official Saudi Press Agency reported.

They also discussed regional and international developments.

After leaving Riyadh, Sharif headed to Jeddah to perform Umrah in Mecca.

At King Abdulaziz International Airport, he was received by Prince Saud bin Abdullah Jalawi, governor of Jeddah Province, and a number of officials.

Sharif is in the Kingdom to attend the sixth edition of the Future Investment Forum (FII).

Earlier, he addressed the FII and thanked the Crown Prince for Saudi aid to Pakistan in response to the devastation caused by floods over the summer.

“We are extremely grateful to our brotherly countries and friendly countries, including the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and my very respected brother, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who created an air bridge between Saudi Arabia and Islamabad and Karachi, sending food items, tents and other very important items for flood-affected people,” Sharif said.

