UAE, UK Foreign Affairs officials discuss Russia-Ukraine war in call

UAE Foreign Affairs Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed has discussed the conflict in Ukraine in a call with his UK counterpart James Cleverly.

“The two sides reviewed… the crisis in Ukraine, and the significance of reaching a political settlement and enhancing the response to its humanitarian repercussions,” the Emirates News Agency WAM reported on Tuesday.

The diplomats also discussed existing bilateral relations between the UAE and the UK and ways to develop them further, WAM reported.

Cleverly, UK's Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs, in a tweet following the call said: “We discussed Russia’s latest baseless accusations about Ukraine and agreed the importance of close coordination to prevent escalation. Britain and the UAE will keep working together to address the global challenges we face.”

The UAE minister also affirmed the importance of “consolidating positive and constructive international cooperation to address the challenges facing international peace and security,” stressing that the UAE will support all efforts to better regional and international peace and stability.

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan ordered the provision of $100 million in humanitarian aid to Ukraine to help civilians affected by the ongoing crisis, state news agency WAM reported on October 19.

The aid announcement followed a phone call between Sheikh Mohamed and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy October 17, where the two leaders discussed the latest developments of the Russia-Ukraine war in a call.

WAM said that the two leaders discussed areas of cooperation and stressed the importance of de-escalating the current conflict.

Sheikh Mohamed also paid a visit to Russia on October 11 where the UAE leader met with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The visit was aimed at reaching “effective political solutions” to the Ukrainian crisis, WAM reported at the time.

