Dubai Police seize 436kg of illegal drugs smuggled in shipment of broad beans

Dubai Police seized 436kg of illegal drugs hidden in a shipment of board beans belonging to an international drug-trafficking network

The General Department of Anti-Narcotics at Dubai Police received a tip-off about a drug-trafficking gang attempting to smuggle drugs in 280 packaging bags (5.6 tonnes) filled with a mixture of natural and plastic broad beans stuffed with narcotics.

Within seven hours, police had tarcked down a drug den bellowing to the crime gang and arrested six culprits

Dubai Police said, after receiving the tip-off, they formed an investigation team who kept the suspects under close surveillance and located the warehouse where the drugs were being stored.

They raided the drug gangs’s den, arrested the six culprits red-handed, and extracted 436kg of toxins from the legumes. The narcotics ready to be shipped to a nearby country.

Dubai Police said some members of the gang were living in the emirate and others overseas.

The type and value of the drugs were not revealed.

“We will seize every opportunity to preserve the local, regional and international security and safety in coordination and cooperation with international counterparts,” Dubai Police said in a statement. “We will protect the communities from drug trafficking and disrupt all the criminals' attempts.”

“We believe that the security-exchange of information and expertise in the drug-trafficking cases with other polices agencies have contributed significantly in increasing the seizers of drugs in recent years.”

